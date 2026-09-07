Man shot in groin on Piedmont Avenue following dispute

The Brief A man was shot in the groin on Piedmont Avenue NE late Sunday night following a fight with an acquaintance. Atlanta police officers responded to Piedmont Ave. and found the victim alert, conscious and breathing before transport to a hospital. Investigators state the victim remains uncooperative regarding the details of the shooting and the identity of the woman involved.



A verbal dispute turned violent late Sunday night on Piedmont Avenue, leaving a man hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his groin, according to Atlanta police.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded around 8:50 p.m. Sunday to a person shot call in the 1600 block of Piedmont Ave. NE.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his groin.

Emergency medical personnel transported him to the hospital, where he was alert, conscious and breathing.

Preliminary information shows the man was at the location with a female acquaintance when a verbal argument escalated into gunfire.

Investigators responded to both the scene and the hospital to determine the exact circumstances.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

Officers reported that the injured man was uncooperative regarding what happened and refused to identify the woman he was with.

The identity of the shooter and any potential charges remain unconfirmed as the investigation stays active.