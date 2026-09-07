Slain Georgia officer will be laid to rest Tuesday

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The Brief Authorities announced funeral services for Warm Springs Sgt. Christopher Fisher on Tuesday at Flat Creek Baptist Church in Fayetteville. Authorities said a 23-year-old suspect shot Fisher on Sept. 1 inside his patrol car before turning the gun on himself during a South Carolina traffic stop. Fisher's death marks the fourth Georgia police officer killed in the line of duty this year, according to the state Fraternal Order of Police.



A law enforcement procession and funeral services are set for Tuesday in Fayetteville following the deadly shooting of Warm Springs Sgt. Christopher Fisher.

What we know:

Services for Sgt. Fisher take place Tuesday at Flat Creek Baptist Church, located at 161 Flat Creek Trail in Fayetteville.

Visitation runs from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., followed immediately by the funeral service at 3:00 p.m.

A law enforcement procession will depart from Flat Creek Trail following the service.

The route travels along Highway 54, turns left onto Jeff Davis Road, turns left again, and concludes at Mowell Funeral Home.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe has been created to help Fisher's wife and two daughters as they prepare to bury him.

To see the fundraiser, click here.

The backstory:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 23-year-old Jimmy Lee Steverson pulled alongside Fisher's patrol car late Sept. 1, opened fire and sped away.

Fisher died at the scene.

Officials have not yet confirmed what motivated the shooting.

Authorities tracked Steverson's vehicle to Anderson, South Carolina, shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Sept. 2.

Investigators said Steverson was a passenger during a traffic stop when he shot himself, dying a short time later.

Fisher's death marks the fourth time a Georgia officer died from line-of-duty injuries this year, according to the Georgia Fraternal Order of Police.

What they're saying:

Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered flags across several areas of Georgia to be at half staff on Tuesday in honor of Sgt. Fisher.

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