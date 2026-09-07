The Brief Atlanta Police recruit Moses Russ died in a motorcycle crash last Tuesday. The 24-year-old was traveling to the Public Safety Training Center when he crashed. Loved ones and recruits will gather Friday evening to honor his life.



24-year-old Moses Russ died last Tuesday while on his way to realizing a life goal: becoming an Atlanta police officer.

Atlanta police say his motorcycle collided with an SUV on Moreland Avenue while traveling to a morning training session.

"He dreamed of becoming an Atlanta Police Department officer because, for him, being an officer was more than a career," said Keisha Carter, his aunt. "It was a calling."

Carter spoke exclusively with FOX 5's Rob DiRienzo about his life and legacy.

"Moses was a man whose life was defined not by grand gestures, but by a quiet, consistent rhythm of giving to those who knew him," Carter said, reading a note Russ' father had written. "His commitment to public service wasn't a career choice or calculated path; it was simply who he was."

What we know:

Investigators say Russ was riding his Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle at around 7:20 a.m. on his way to the Public Safety Training Center.

Police reported that his motorcycle collided on Moreland Avenue with a Nissan SUV turning onto McDonough Boulevard.

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Russ was in his 16th week of training as part of Atlanta Police Department Recruit Class 302.

What they're saying:

Prior to joining the police academy, Russ served in the U.S. Coast Guard. He later worked at the Atlanta Corrections Department, where the Chief of Corrections noted that he made a lasting impression.

Beyond his professional career, family members noted that Russ was deeply involved in his community, remaining active in his local church and at a neighborhood kids' gym.

Carter read from a message from her brother, Moses' father:

"Like many young men finding their way in the world. Moses reached the point where he wasn't quite sure what direction his life would take. He didn't rush into his decision. Instead, he did some research, and after looking into the different branches of the military, he found that the Coast Guard felt like the right path for him, a calling that matched the person he was growing into. His decision was balanced by his deep devotion to his family. When it came time to select his duty stations, he was intentional about staying close to home. He wanted to serve his country with honor, but he also wanted to ensure he could still be present for his loved ones, returning whenever he was needed. The Coast Guard gave him the best of both worlds. He embraced the adventure of life at sea, finding a unique sense of purpose while traveling on ships. He was also able to see parts of the world he might never have visited otherwise. Getting paid to explore and learn while fulfilling his duty. It was a perfect reflection of his character, a man who sought to serve yet always kept his heart anchored at home."

She said his career was a calling.

"His experience in the Coast Guard and Atlanta Corrections Department further strengthened his passion for service. Although his life was tragically cut short, his heart for helping others and his dream of wearing the APD badge will never be forgotten," Carter read.

Carter recalled that Russ was a happy person who was always smiling.

Reading a written message from Russ' father, Carter noted that his time in the military and law enforcement strengthened his commitment to helping others, adding that his dream of wearing the APD badge will never be forgotten.

What's next:

Loved ones, friends and fellow recruits will gather to honor Russ' life on Friday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. at Rodney Cook Park in Atlanta.

Attendees are asked to wear green to the memorial service.