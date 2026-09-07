Forsyth County man charged with killing 81-year-old wife
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - An 85-year-old man is accused of killing his wife during a domestic violence incident at a Forsyth County home Sunday evening.
What we know:
Forsyth County sheriff's deputies responded to a home on Collins Point Road around 7:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting domestic violence.
Deputies found 81-year-old Deborah Field suffering from multiple injuries and immediately began providing emergency medical care. She died at the scene.
Husband charged with felony murder
Deputies detained Field's husband, 85-year-old Thomas Elliott Field, at the home.
Detectives with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit and members of the Crime Scene Unit responded to investigate.
Thomas Field was charged with aggravated assault and felony murder. He is being held at the Forsyth County Jail.
Investigators said they believe the incident was isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public.
FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for a mug shot.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit.