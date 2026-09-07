Big Peach Sizzler races take over Peachtree Road on Labor Day

The Brief The Big Peach Sizzler returned to metro Atlanta on Labor Day with 5K and 10K races. The 5K started near the Brookhaven MARTA station, while the 10K began near the Chamblee MARTA station. Both races finished in Buckhead along a flatter section of Peachtree Road, allowing runners to skip the infamous Cardiac Hill.



Hundreds of runners got an early start to their Labor Day holiday Monday as the Big Peach Sizzler returned to the streets of metro Atlanta.

What we know:

The annual event featured both 5K and 10K races, with runners making their way south toward a shared finish in Buckhead.

The 5K started near the Brookhaven MARTA station, while runners tackling the longer 10K course began near the Chamblee MARTA station.

Both races finished along a flatter stretch of Peachtree Road in Buckhead.

And for runners familiar with Atlanta's other big Peachtree Road race, there was one welcome difference: no Cardiac Hill.

That meant participants could focus on making it to the finish line without having to conquer one of Atlanta's most notorious climbs first.