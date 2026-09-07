Big Peach Sizzler races take over Peachtree Road on Labor Day
ATLANTA - Hundreds of runners got an early start to their Labor Day holiday Monday as the Big Peach Sizzler returned to the streets of metro Atlanta.
What we know:
The annual event featured both 5K and 10K races, with runners making their way south toward a shared finish in Buckhead.
The 5K started near the Brookhaven MARTA station, while runners tackling the longer 10K course began near the Chamblee MARTA station.
Both races finished along a flatter stretch of Peachtree Road in Buckhead.
And for runners familiar with Atlanta's other big Peachtree Road race, there was one welcome difference: no Cardiac Hill.
That meant participants could focus on making it to the finish line without having to conquer one of Atlanta's most notorious climbs first.