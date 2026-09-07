8 BUI arrests reported in Georgia over Labor Day weekend

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The Brief Georgia game wardens reported eight boating under the influence arrests during the first two days of the Labor Day holiday weekend. Five BUI arrests and two boating incidents were reported on Lake Lanier, including two arrests Sunday following separate crashes. No drownings, boating-related injuries or boating fatalities were reported through Sunday night. Monday's Labor Day numbers are not yet included.



Georgia game wardens reported eight boating under the influence arrests and two boating incidents across the state during the first two days of the Labor Day holiday weekend.

What we know:

The preliminary Georgia Department of Natural Resources numbers cover 12:01 a.m. Saturday through 11:59 p.m. Sunday. They do not include incidents from Labor Day. Final numbers covering the full holiday reporting period through Monday night are expected Tuesday.

DNR reported no drownings, injuries or boating fatalities during the first two days. Of the eight BUI arrests statewide, five were in the Gainesville region, two in the Acworth region and one in the Albany region.

5 BUI arrests reported on Lake Lanier

What they're saying:

Lake Lanier accounted for five of the eight BUI arrests and both boating incidents reported through Sunday. Two BUI arrests were reported on Lake Allatoona.

DNR provided details about two separate incidents on Lake Lanier on Sunday.

In Forsyth County, game wardens responded after a pontoon boat ran aground near Port Royal Marina and came to rest completely on a shoal. No one was injured, but the pontoon was severely damaged and had to be towed from the shoal.

DNR said game wardens suspected the operator was impaired and conducted a BUI screening. The operator was determined to be intoxicated, arrested for BUI and taken to the Forsyth County Jail.

Later Sunday, just after 9:30 p.m., game wardens responded to another boating incident at the courtesy dock at LandShark Cove in Hall County.

According to DNR, witnesses and Margaritaville employees said a boater attempting to move his vessel from a reserved spot struck a nearby cabin cruiser before parking at another dock.

Game wardens located the operator and arrested him on charges of BUI and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. He was taken to the Hall County Jail.

The numbers remain preliminary, with statistics from Labor Day still to be added to the holiday weekend totals.