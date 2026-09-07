Falcons name Tua Tagovailoa starting quarterback

The Brief The Atlanta Falcons have named Tua Tagovailoa their starting quarterback for the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tagovailoa beat out Michael Penix Jr. for the starting job after taking the majority of first-team reps during the offseason. The former Miami Dolphins quarterback signed with Atlanta during the offseason after being released by Miami.



The Atlanta Falcons have named Tua Tagovailoa their starting quarterback for Sunday's season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

What we know:

The Falcons announced the decision Monday, ending a months-long competition between Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr.

Tagovailoa signed with Atlanta during the offseason after being released by the Miami Dolphins. The 28-year-old spent six seasons in Miami and has 76 career starts. He led the NFL with 4,624 passing yards in 2023 and led the league in completion percentage in 2024.

Tagovailoa gets the Week 1 job

What they're saying:

Tagovailoa worked with Atlanta's starting offense for much of training camp and started the Falcons' first and final preseason games. He completed 10 of 13 passes for 117 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Falcons offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said Tagovailoa's experience showed during camp.

"I think the biggest thing that you can tell is he's a veteran," Rees said. "He can see the field really well, and if the defense makes a mistake, he can see that and exploit it."

Penix entered training camp recovering from a torn ACL suffered in November 2025 and wasn't cleared for 11-on-11 work until late in camp. Tagovailoa also dealt with minor back tightness early but returned to full participation.

Tagovailoa will now take over an Atlanta offense featuring Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts, along with offseason additions Jahan Dotson, Olamide Zaccheaus and Brian Robinson Jr.

Sunday's game will mark Tagovailoa's first regular-season start for a team other than Miami — and give the former No. 5 overall draft pick a chance at a fresh start in Atlanta.