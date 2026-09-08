Residents plan protest over Douglas coroner suspension battle
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A state panel is moving to suspend Douglas County Coroner Renee Godwin for 180 days while county commissioners say discipline falls outside their legal authority, according to the Georgia Coroner's Training Council.
What we know:
The Georgia Coroner's Training Council sent a letter of intent to suspend Godwin for 180 days and decertify a key deputy coroner, according to the state panel.
Attorneys are working to set up an appeal hearing requested by the county.
State officials said this type of action against an official is unprecedented for the council.
Meanwhile, county commissioners have heard testimony covering sloppy work, lack of communication and payscale issues, according to public statements.
What we don't know:
The council has not publicly revealed the specific findings of its investigation.
An attorney for the council said officials cannot elaborate on the probe.
County leaders maintain the coroner's office is an elected position, meaning discipline falls outside their purview beyond setting the budget.
What's next:
Residents plan to hold a protest rally on Friday.
Demonstrators plan to march from the local courthouse to the governor's office to demand official action, according to a local resident.
Previous stories
- Douglas County coroner facing 6-month suspension after vote
- Douglas County coroner under state investigation
- State council reviews fate of Douglas County Coroner
- Meeting erupts as families demand ouster of Douglas coroner
- Douglas coroner faces state probe over office mismanagement
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Kevyn Stewart, who reported on the Georgia Coroner's Training Council meeting and spoke with council leadership and local residents, as well as official statements from council attorney Deborah Gore.