Residents plan protest over Douglas coroner suspension battle

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The Brief State oversight officials have moved to suspend a Douglas County coroner for 180 days and decertify a key deputy coroner, prompting public calls for answers. Community members are planning a Friday protest rally from the Douglasville courthouse to the governor's office to demand local action. Officials maintain they cannot publicly detail the investigation findings while attorneys work to schedule an official appeal hearing.



A state panel is moving to suspend Douglas County Coroner Renee Godwin for 180 days while county commissioners say discipline falls outside their legal authority, according to the Georgia Coroner's Training Council.

What we know:

The Georgia Coroner's Training Council sent a letter of intent to suspend Godwin for 180 days and decertify a key deputy coroner, according to the state panel.

Attorneys are working to set up an appeal hearing requested by the county.

State officials said this type of action against an official is unprecedented for the council.

Meanwhile, county commissioners have heard testimony covering sloppy work, lack of communication and payscale issues, according to public statements.

What we don't know:

The council has not publicly revealed the specific findings of its investigation.

An attorney for the council said officials cannot elaborate on the probe.

County leaders maintain the coroner's office is an elected position, meaning discipline falls outside their purview beyond setting the budget.

What's next:

Residents plan to hold a protest rally on Friday.

Demonstrators plan to march from the local courthouse to the governor's office to demand official action, according to a local resident.

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