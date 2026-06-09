State council raises concerns in Douglas County coroner probe

The Brief Coroner Renee Godwin faces intense scrutiny and a possible suspension from the Coroner Training Council over allegations of office mismanagement. Among other things, state officials raised sharp concerns about an uncertified deputy working active cases and poor communication with grieving local families. Relatives of Malachi Mitchell and Kenneth Massey confronted Godwin, criticizing her handling of death investigations from last year.



Douglas County Coroner Renee Godwin is fighting to save her reputation and possible suspension following a barrage of state allegations targeting her administration.

What we know:

Godwin admitted to the Coroner Training Council that her deputy coroners operated without being properly sworn in by a judge. She stated she was unaware of the correct legal protocol and claimed her predecessor, longtime coroner Randy Daniel, followed the exact same practice. After discovering the violation, Godwin had the deputies sworn in again around the 11th to bring the office into compliance.

The council exposed a long list of additional workplace failures, including Godwin employing an uncertified deputy coroner who actively worked death cases. The investigators raised concerns about possible overstaffing and questionable pay scales. Under state law, only one coroner earns $175 to work a death scene, while an assistant can receive $75 under limited circumstances. Council member Michael Fowler warned that Godwin has a problem if she fails to produce county documentation proving the extra payouts were authorized.

Grieving families also slammed Godwin for a total lack of communication and poor handling of sensitive cases from last year. Stephanie Lewallen, the ex-wife of Kenneth Massey, and Kenya Mitchell, the mother of Malachi Mitchell, both confronted the coroner during the tense hearing. Mitchell asked for a coroner's inquest to present evidence regarding her son's controversial shooting death in 2025 to a grand jury, but she said Godwin denied the request without citing any statute of law. The district attorney's office previously determined Mitchell's death was a case of self-defense in a gun sale gone bad.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed whether Godwin will face official sanctions yet, as the investigation continues. It remains unclear how many death cases were handled by the uncertified deputy coroner before the error was caught.

Additionally, authorities have not stated whether a formal review will be launched into the past suicide investigation of Kenneth Massey.

What they're saying:

"When I swore them in before, I wasn't aware of the protocol establishment," Godwin said.

"You feel like you're responsible for every case?" asked council member Mark Cox.

"Well, I see now I am," Godwin replied.

"Today?" asked Lewallen.

"Yes, today!" Godwin said.

"You shouldn't talk to grieving families that way," Mitchell told the coroner.

"Supervision, pay scales, there's a lot going on," Fowler said. "Based on Title 45, one coroner works a death scene. One gets paid, I'll put it that way the pay scale is off. But she says she's been approved through the county. So, if she can bring documentation, we are good. If she can't, we have a problem."

"When the case was closed, I asked her to do a coroner's inquest of my son's death to present all the evidence to a grand jury," said Mitchell. "She denied it with no statute of law."

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