Lawmakers, mother demanding answers after Malachi Mitchell's death

The Brief The family of Malachi Mitchell, a 21-year-old shot and killed during a firearm sale in January, held a news conference with state lawmakers to demand answers and action. Six months after the shooting, no charges have been filed; the alleged shooter was released after cooperating with investigators, and the case remains under review. Mitchell’s mother has launched a Change.org petition and filed a wrongful death lawsuit, urging state officials to intervene and questioning the handling of the investigation.



Six months after the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Malachi Mitchell, his family says they are still waiting for justice — and they’re going public with their frustration.

Death of Malachi Mitchell

The backstory:

Malachi Mitchell was found shot to death in the front seat of a car during a traffic stop in Lithia Springs on Jan. 29. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Mitchell had arranged to sell a firearm to a 19-year-old acquaintance. Investigators say an altercation broke out inside the vehicle, and the teen allegedly shot Mitchell with a second gun before driving off. The teen later cooperated with law enforcement and was released. No charges have been filed in the case.

Despite repeated assurances from investigators that the case remains open, the family says they’ve received few updates — and no answers.

The family’s frustration has led to increased public pressure. Kenya Mitchell started a Change.org petition urging Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr to take over the investigation. However, Carr’s office has said it lacks jurisdiction. The family has also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the alleged shooter, though they are still working to have him served.

Calls for accountability

What they're saying:

On Monday, Mitchell’s mother, Kenya Mitchell, spoke passionately at a news conference alongside two Georgia state lawmakers, calling for transparency, accountability, and possible state intervention in her son’s case.

"I don't know where Malachai Mitchell was shot. I don't know why Malachai Mitchell was shot," said one speaker during the rally.

Mitchell’s mother, Kenya Mitchell, voiced frustration with the lack of action and communication from authorities.

"So is that the message you send in Douglas County? Douglas County? Are you sending a message that we can kill somebody and ride around with them recklessly and walk away and go live our life? Is that what you're telling us? Douglas County?" she asked.

Adding urgency to the case, Mitchell’s mother says the driver accused of shooting her son is now "on the run," though that has not been confirmed by the sheriff’s office.

Detectives say the shooting may have been self-defense, but no determination has been made. In the meantime, threats against the driver’s family have reportedly prompted heightened patrols and surveillance around their home.

Mitchell’s death has sparked broader concerns about how cases involving young Black men are investigated.

"I will stand out here in the rain. I will stand out here in the snow. I will stand out here in sunshine. I will stand out here no matter what. Douglas County," another speaker declared during the demonstration.

State Rep. Sylvia Wayfer Baker, a Democrat representing House District 64, joined the rally and criticized the silence from officials.

"That's why I'm standing here today. That's why these people are standing to the left and the right of me today. There is nothing. Silence. Crickets. No answers, no accountability. It's nothing. That's why we're here today. Seeking answers," Baker said.

Mitchell’s supporters say they’ve waited long enough.

"It'll be wrapped up in 30 days, but I haven't heard from them in six months," said one speaker.

Chants of "Justice for Malachai" rang out at the rally, as family and community members vowed to keep pressing for answers.

Douglas County Sheriff's response

The other side:

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released a statement one week after the shooting, saying the incident stemmed from a gun sale involving Mitchell and the alleged shooter. According to the sheriff’s office, the shooter used a second firearm to kill Mitchell and fled the scene, claiming he feared he was being set up.

Since then, no further updates have been made public.

DA's review

What's next:

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office recently received the case. A spokesperson has said a review should be completed within 30 days.