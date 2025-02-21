Community Mourns Malachi Mitchell as investigation into his death continues

The Brief Malachi A. Mitchell, 21, was found dead in a car during a traffic stop in Douglas County on January 29. The driver, known to Mitchell, allegedly shot him after a firearm transaction led to an altercation. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities yet to determine if the shooting was self-defense or a crime.



Family and friends gathered Wednesday at West Hunter Street Baptist Church to honor the life of Malachi A. Mitchell, a 21-year-old found dead in the front seat of a car during a traffic stop in Douglas County last month.

Malachi Mitchell (Photo submitted by family)

The backstory:

On January 29, a routine traffic stop by Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies near Thornton Road and Interstate 20 led to the discovery of 21-year-old Malachi A. Mitchell's body in the passenger seat of a vehicle. The driver, known to Mitchell, was taken into custody for questioning but was later released as the investigation continued. Authorities revealed that Mitchell had met with the driver to sell a firearm, which led to an altercation inside the vehicle. The driver allegedly shot Mitchell with a separate firearm and continued driving while seeking advice from a third party, who is now a witness in the case.

What we know:

The investigation by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office indicates that the driver was panicked, believed he had been set up, and thought he was being followed. The sheriff's office has not yet determined whether the shooting was an act of self-defense or a crime, and no charges have been filed at this time. The investigation remains active, and the official cause of death for Mitchell has not been released.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed whether an arrest is forthcoming, and the person accused of shooting Mitchell is still on the run, according to the family. The sheriff's office has confirmed that threats have been made against the driver's family, prompting increased patrol efforts and surveillance for their safety.

What they're saying:

Family and friends gathered at West Hunter Street Baptist Church to honor Mitchell's life, with his mother, Kenya Mitchell, acknowledging the support from those seeking justice for her son. "It’s people that are behind us that we don’t even know because they know that justice needs to be served," she said. "And it’s not just about Malachi—it’s about all of the young boys that they feel like have no voice and no one is going to come looking for them."

Kenya Mitchell has expressed skepticism about the handling of the case by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Attorney Marsha Mignott, representing the Mitchell family, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the driver and is pursuing legal action to have a warrant served against him.

What's next:

As the investigation continues, the community and Mitchell's family await further developments. The sheriff's office remains focused on determining the circumstances surrounding Mitchell's death and ensuring justice is served.