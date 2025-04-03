Malachi Mitchell's death: Mother starts online petition demanding justice

The Brief Kenya Mitchell has started a Change.org petition seeking answers and an investigation into her son Malachi Mitchell's death after a gun sale. The 19-year-old involved in the incident has not been charged, despite cooperating with investigators and providing a statement. The attorney general's office claims it has no jurisdiction over the case, and Mitchell has filed a lawsuit against the alleged shooter.



The mother of a 21-year-old Douglasville man has started a Change.org petition in her effort to get answers surrounding the death and the investigation into the death of her son on Jan. 29.

Kenya Mitchell's son, Malachi Mitchell, was shot and killed after a gun sale with a 19-year-old.

The unnamed teen who allegedly shot Mitchell has not been charged.

What they're saying:

The petition is asking for support and an investigation by state Attorney General Chris Carr.

"Demanding answers from Douglas County," says Mitchell. "It's been over 60 days, and they still only say 'It's an ongoing investigation.'"

Mitchell says she is tired of hearing "It's an ongoing investigation."

"Would you be patient if your child was killed?" says Mitchell. "Where are the answers?"

What we know:

Douglas County deputies pulled over a car allegedly driving erratically in Lithia Springs. Inside the car, deputies found the body of Malachi Mitchell. He had been shot to death. Investigators revealed that Mitchell was selling a gun that night, which his family says was legal, to a 19-year-old. Investigators say after the gun sale, a struggle broke out, and the unnamed teen used a second gun to shoot Mitchell.

What we don't know:

The 19-year-old has not been charged. Investigators released him after he cooperated and gave a statement.

What's next:

A spokesperson for the attorney general told FOX 5 Atlanta it has no jurisdiction in the matter.

As we reported earlier, Mitchell has filed a lawsuit against the alleged shooter. "We are still trying to get him served, and were able to get it published," said Mitchell.

