Fight for justice continues with vigil, balloon release for Malachi Mitchell
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Malachi Mitchell's family and friends have been actively seeking justice ever since he was found dead in the passenger seat during a traffic stop in Douglas County last month. On Saturday, they gathered for a vigil to keep the focus on their demand for answers and accountability.
Timeline:
- Jan. 29: Malachi Mitchell was found shot dead in a car. The shooter was briefly questioned by deputies,
- Feb. 3: Family and friends held a funeral at West Hunter Street Baptist Church.
- Feb. 4: A vigil and balloon release were held to honor Malachi and demand justice.
SEE ALSO:
What's New:
On Saturday, dozens of Mitchell's family and friends gathered at Rodney Cook Senior Park, some coming from as far away as Florida.
"Yesterday, we were able to celebrate his life and honor him, and today we’re back to fighting for justice," said his mother, Kenya Mitchell. "I’m overwhelmed with joy and appreciation that Malachi did not die in vain."
What's next:
Mitchell's family plans to continue pursuing justice through the courts.
"The lawsuit is still against the killer, it is still active. He will now be served in the publication since he’s nowhere to be found," Kenya told FOX 5 Atlanta.
The Source: FO 5 Atlanta reporter Eric Mock interviewed Malachi Mitchell's mother at his balloon release and vigil Saturday at Rodney Cook Senior Park.