Fight for justice continues with vigil, balloon release for Malachi Mitchell

The Brief Family and friends of 21-year-old Malachi Mitchell gathered for a vigil and balloon release to honor him and demand justice. Malachi was found shot dead in a car in Douglas County, but the driver, identified as the shooter, has not been arrested. Mitchell's mother says she will continue to seek justice for her son by taking legal action against the shooter.



Malachi Mitchell's family and friends have been actively seeking justice ever since he was found dead in the passenger seat during a traffic stop in Douglas County last month. On Saturday, they gathered for a vigil to keep the focus on their demand for answers and accountability.

Timeline:

Jan. 29: Malachi Mitchell was found shot dead in a car. The shooter was briefly questioned by deputies,

Feb. 3: Family and friends held a funeral at West Hunter Street Baptist Church.

Feb. 4: A vigil and balloon release were held to honor Malachi and demand justice.

What's New:

On Saturday, dozens of Mitchell's family and friends gathered at Rodney Cook Senior Park, some coming from as far away as Florida.

"Yesterday, we were able to celebrate his life and honor him, and today we’re back to fighting for justice," said his mother, Kenya Mitchell. "I’m overwhelmed with joy and appreciation that Malachi did not die in vain."

What's next:

Mitchell's family plans to continue pursuing justice through the courts.

"The lawsuit is still against the killer, it is still active. He will now be served in the publication since he’s nowhere to be found," Kenya told FOX 5 Atlanta.