Douglas County coroner suspended for 6 months after Monday vote

The Brief The Georgia Coroners Training Council unanimously voted to suspend Douglas County Coroner Renee Godwin for six months. The decision follows a lengthy investigation involving allegations of office mismanagement, improper procedures and problems with death investigations. The council also announced plans to seek the decertification of Chief Deputy Coroner Carmen Chandler.



Douglas County Coroner Renee Godwin has been suspended for six months following a lengthy investigation into the operation of her office.

What we know:

The Georgia Coroners Training Council voted unanimously Monday to suspend Godwin for 180 days.

The decision came after multiple public hearings and an investigation into a series of alleged problems within the Douglas County Coroner's Office.

The council went into executive session for about an hour before announcing its decision.

In addition to Godwin's suspension, the council announced a letter of intent to decertify one of her chief deputies, Carmen Chandler.

The investigation examined allegations that deputy coroners were not properly sworn in and bonded, along with concerns about death investigations and overall management of the office.

The controversy surrounding Godwin's office dates back years. In 2019, a grand jury recommended that Godwin be removed from office. The Georgia Coroners Training Council did not take action against her at that time.

Some families who testified against Godwin during the latest proceedings welcomed Monday's decision but said they wanted stronger action.

The council's action means Godwin will be suspended from her duties for six months. The process involving Chandler's possible decertification will continue.

PREVIOUS STORIES