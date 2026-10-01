Belk closing Norcross store in 2027 after 25 years

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The Brief Belk will permanently close its department store in Norcross on Jan. 15, 2027. Company representatives attributed the upcoming closure to a business review. The store will offer liquidation discounts up to 75% off ahead of the final day.



A longtime Gwinnett County department store is shutting its doors as Belk announced plans to permanently close its Norcross location.

What we know:

In a statement, the company confirmed the Belk location in Norcross on Peachtree Parkway NW will close on Friday, Jan. 15, 2027, following a 25-year run serving the local community.

Company officials noted that employees at the location will receive support during the upcoming transition, including opportunities to transfer to other nearby Belk stores.

To mark the store's final months, the retailer plans to offer discounts up to 75%.

What we don't know:

Belk officials did not confirm the exact number of store employees impacted by the closure.

It is unclear what will happen to the physical property or if any redevelopment plans exist following the shutdown.