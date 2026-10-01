Police search for driver who ran away after traffic stop in Sandy Springs

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The Brief Sandy Springs Police are assisting Roswell Police in searching for a suspect who ran away following a traffic stop on Thursday evening. Officers ask the public to stay clear of the area near Hannover Park Road and Dunwoody Place. Police activity remains ongoing as officers search the surrounding area.



A search is underway near Sandy Springs and Roswell on Thursday evening after a driver ran following a traffic stop.

What we know:

The Sandy Springs Police Department confirmed its officers are assisting the Roswell Police Department in locating a suspect who fled on foot during a traffic stop.

Police issued an advisory asking the public to stay clear of the area surrounding Hannover Park Road and Dunwoody Place while officers search for the individual.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity or description of the suspect.

Officers have not disclosed the original reason for the traffic stop.

Police have not confirmed whether the suspect is believed to be armed or if any charges have been filed.