Body camera video reveals moment officers raid metro Atlanta massage parlors

The Brief Over 100 law enforcement officers raided four metro Atlanta massage parlors and six residences in a major human trafficking probe. Investigators seized $3 million in assets, identified nine potential human trafficking victims, and jailed six high-level leaders. Authorities warned customers who purchased sexual services at the targeted businesses within the last six months that they face potential arrest.



More than 100 local, state, and federal officers executed simultaneous raids on four massage parlors and six residences across Fayette and Fulton counties to dismantle a major human trafficking enterprise, according to law enforcement officials.

Metro Atlanta law enforcement raids

What we know:

Local police, state authorities, and federal agents targeted four massage establishments and six homes connected to an alleged criminal ring operating in the metro Atlanta area. Among the commercial locations raided was Oak and Stone Massage in Peachtree City, which police said offered illegal sexual services despite operating alongside legitimate storefronts. The multi-agency operation also included raids at Serene Spa and Healing Massage in Tyrone, as well as IV Massage in Atlanta.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Anthony Ramsey (Fayette County Sheriff’s Office)

Officers seized $3 million in assets during the operation, identified nine potential human trafficking victims, and arrested six top leaders of the organization. Police body camera video from inside the command center showed the simultaneous raids unfolding on live monitor screens as District Attorney Michael Rogers and Assistant District Attorney Jeffrey Ellington observed the operation. Officials stated the primary objective of the multi-agency response was to cripple the enterprise and permanently prevent it from resurfacing.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity or formal charges of all customers who may have frequented the establishments over the past six months. Police have also not confirmed whether additional warrants or property seizures will occur as the criminal investigation moves forward.

Illicit massage business investigation

What's next:

The District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case against the six arrested leaders. Police issued a direct warning to individuals who paid for sex at Oak and Stone, Serene Spa, Healing Massage, or IV Massage, stating that investigators may reach out with criminal charges during a second wave of arrests as evidence review continues.