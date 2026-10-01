Gun confiscated from Briar Hills Elementary student, officials say

The Brief A staff member at Briar Hills Elementary School discovered a gun brought onto campus Thursday, a letter from the principal stated. Principal Brandi Nichols reported the student unknowingly brought the firearm. Fulton County Schools Police immediately confiscated the weapon without incident.



A staff member at Briar Hills Elementary School discovered and confiscated a gun brought onto campus by a student on Thursday, according to a letter sent from the school's principal.

What we know:

Principal Brandi Nichols reported that a student unknowingly brought a firearm to school.

A staff member spotted the weapon and immediately alerted school administrators. Fulton County Schools Police responded and confiscated the firearm before it was shown to or displayed in front of other students, the letter stated.

School officials noted that learning was not disrupted, all students remained safe, and the student involved faces disciplinary action under district policy.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed how the student got ahold of the weapon.

School officials have not released the age or grade level of the student involved.

District police have not confirmed whether any charges or legal action will be brought against the student or the gun's owner.