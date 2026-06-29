Grieving mother slams Douglas County coroner report as 'garbage'

The Brief A grieving mother demanded the suspension of the Douglas County coroner during a tense state coroner's training council meeting. State officials are reviewing allegations of falsified documents and uncertified deputy coroners within the Douglas County coroner infrastructure. County officials clarified that they lack operational authority over the coroner's office and must defer to state regulators.



A Georgia state training council is investigating the Douglas County coroner following heated public testimony regarding falsified records and office mismanagement.

Distraught family members and residents demanded immediate accountability during the panel's latest session.

What we know:

Arami Akeem testified that the she believes the Douglas County Coroner deliberately falsified the official death report for her son, Jermaine Fleming, who died in 2021.

Akeem presented medical records showing her son's body was not released on Dec. 30, 2021, despite the coroner's written claims.

A state review panel has spent several months evaluating serious complaints against Coroner Renee Godwin, who did not attend the latest hearing.

Former employees and community members raised alerts regarding uncertified deputy coroners working active cases, missed meetings, broken communication lines, and structural payroll issues.

What we don't know:

State officials have not yet confirmed whether they will officially suspend Godwin or issue formal penalties against the local office.

The training council is waiting for a complete dispatch of internal county files before determining its next legal steps. A disciplinary decision is at least two weeks away.

Local perspective:

Douglas County Administrator Dr. David Corbin issued a statement confirming that local government holds no disciplinary or operational power over the coroner's office.

Under Georgia law, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners maintains strict budgetary oversight to handle personnel and equipment funding.

The county government stated it is aware of the ongoing regulatory investigation but must defer entirely to the Georgia Coroner's Training Council for findings and recommendations.

Corbin emphasized that the local government remains committed to providing high-quality service to the community.

What they're saying:

"I'm here to demand the suspension of Douglas County coroner," Akeem told the panel while describing the official report as garbage.

An attorney, Jack Samuels, who is representing the coroner's office, told the council his goal is to conduct a thorough investigation to see if corrective action is necessary.

"To determine the remedial actions needed and get you all the information that you need," said Samuels." I understand some documents have been provided, and you're looking for, follow-up documentation or additional documentation."

Richard Stanley, the chair of the Georgia Coroner's Training Council, noted that the panel has received useful information over the past two weeks but requires all outstanding county records.

Previous stories: