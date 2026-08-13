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Man arrested in LaGrange business burglary spree, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
LaGrange
Published August 13, 2026 6:55 PM EDT
Published August 13, 2026 6:55 PM EDT
article

LaGrange police arrested Floyd Meredith on Wednesday following an investigation into a series of business burglaries across the city.

The Brief

    • Detectives and patrol officers in LaGrange arrested Floyd Meredith, 54, on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
    • Meredith was wanted in connection with multiple burglaries targeting local businesses across the city.

LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange police arrested a man on Wednesday evening following an investigation into a series of business burglaries across the city.

What we know:

LaGrange police officers and detectives arrested Floyd Meredith, 54.

Meredith had active warrants tied to multiple burglaries at several local businesses throughout LaGrange.

Jail records show Meredith is facing second-degree criminal damage to property and second-degree burglary charges. 

He was granted a $5,000 bond, but remains in custody at the Troup County Jail, records showed. 

Investigators emphasized that the broader criminal probe into these burglaries remains active and ongoing.

What we don't know:

Police did not name the specific businesses that were targeted during the burglary spree.

The total value of any stolen property or if it was recovered is unknown. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Danielle Laplant at 706-883-2198. To remain anonymous, submit tips though the Tip411 system by texting LAGRANGE to 847411. 

The Source: The information in this story came from the LaGrange Police Department and Troup County Jail records. 

LaGrangeCrime and Public SafetyNews