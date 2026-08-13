Young boy's brave alert leads deputies to dog trapped in trash bag

The Brief Coweta County deputies rescued an imperiled Rottweiler mix named Boogie after he was stuffed inside a plastic bag and abandoned in the woods. Two men face criminal charges for animal cruelty and child cruelty after a young boy witnessed them putting the struggling dog into a trash bag. The dog sadly died while receiving emergency care, though deputies ensured he spent his final hours with water, food and a soft bed.



A young boy’s alert led Coweta County deputies to a horrific scene near a local motel where they rescued a dog left to die inside a trash bag.

Coweta County animal rescue

What we know:

A young boy told Coweta County deputies he watched two men put a living dog into a trash bag, place the bag inside a grocery cart, and roll it away near the Red Carpet Inn off Interstate 85. The child reported seeing the animal trying to escape the bag while the men wheeled it away.

Deputies searched the nearby woods and found the dumped plastic bag. Inside, they discovered a Rottweiler mix named Boogie who was severely dehydrated, hyperventilating and struggling to breathe in the heavy humidity. First responders gave the dog water at the scene and transferred him to a soft bed with food. Sadly, Boogie died while authorities attempted to get him emergency veterinary care.

A Coweta County Sheriff's deputy pulls a severely dehydrated Rottweiler mix named Boogie from a plastic trash bag after he was left to die in the woods near the Red Carpet Inn off Interstate 85 in metro Atlanta on August 7, 2026. (Coweta County Sheri Expand

Alan Thompson and Jacob Burke were arrested in connection with the incident. Both men are charged with animal cruelty and child cruelty due to the young boy witnessing the act. Authorities found other healthy pets belonging to the suspects at the motel and left them in the care of a relative staying at the location.

Trash bag dog arrest

What we don't know:

Deputies stated one suspect claimed the dog had already died before they left the bag in the woods, which directly contradicted what deputies found. Boogie has been taken to Auburn for a necropsy to determine his official cause of death.

Alan Thompson and Jacob Burke pose in booking photos following their arrests for animal cruelty and child cruelty after a young boy reported seeing them stuff a living dog into a trash bag near a Coweta County motel off Interstate 85 on August 7, 202 Expand

Motel pet investigation

What they're saying:

Investigators noted that while Boogie could not be saved, his final hours were considerably more humane than his time spent trapped inside the trash bag.