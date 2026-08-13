Gwinnett County warrant sweep results in 17 arrests

The Brief The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office conducted a targeted warrant sweep that led to 17 arrests. Deputies served 31 misdemeanor and felony warrants during the two-day operation focused on active cases. Law enforcement officials released mugshots of all 17 suspects and are asking the public for community tips.



Deputies arrested 17 people and served 31 warrants during a two-day warrant enforcement operation in Gwinnett County.

What we know:

Deputies carried out the two-day effort, dubbed "Operation Summer Justice," on Wednesday, Aug. 5, and Thursday, Aug. 6.

Law enforcement officers focused on finding people wanted on outstanding misdemeanor and felony warrants across the county.

Officials said these targeted sweeps support the judicial process by bringing wanted individuals before the court to face their charges.

Image 1 of 16 ▼ Augustin Patino booking photo (Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the specific criminal charges for each of the 17 individuals who were taken into custody.

What's next:

Anyone with information or tips about crimes involving the accused can contact the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office at 770-619-6655 or submit a report through GwinnettCountySheriff.org.