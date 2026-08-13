Teen charged in Warner Robins High School shooting denied bond

The Brief A Houston County judge denied bond for a 14-year-old high school student accused in a Warner Robins High School shooting. The ninth-grader shot a classmate inside a school bathroom on Wednesday afternoon before running from the campus. Authorities caught the teenager in a nearby neighborhood, and a grand jury will soon consider the charges.



A 14-year-old student faced a judge for the first time Thursday after allegedly opening fire inside Warner Robins High School.

What we know:

A fight escalated to a shooting inside a bathroom at Warner Robins High School around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to investigators. The ninth-grader shot a classmate and then ran out of the school building.

The injured student, who is also a ninth grader, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Houston County Sheriff's Office. A school resource officer stayed with the victim and applied tourniquets.

Police caught the 14-year-old suspect, identified as Denzelle Willis Jr., in a neighborhood across from the campus shortly after the incident. The judge denied bond during Thursday's first appearance, and a grand jury could hear the case as early as Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Willis faces charges including aggravated assault with a firearm, disrupting public schools, receiving stolen property, possession of a handgun by someone under 18 and possession of a gun in a school safety zone.

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What we don't know:

Authorities have not provided an update on the condition of the injured student or confirmed what weapon was used in the incident.