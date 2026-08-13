Teen charged in Warner Robins High School shooting denied bond
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - A 14-year-old student faced a judge for the first time Thursday after allegedly opening fire inside Warner Robins High School.
What we know:
A fight escalated to a shooting inside a bathroom at Warner Robins High School around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to investigators. The ninth-grader shot a classmate and then ran out of the school building.
The injured student, who is also a ninth grader, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Houston County Sheriff's Office. A school resource officer stayed with the victim and applied tourniquets.
Police caught the 14-year-old suspect, identified as Denzelle Willis Jr., in a neighborhood across from the campus shortly after the incident. The judge denied bond during Thursday's first appearance, and a grand jury could hear the case as early as Tuesday, Aug. 18.
Willis faces charges including aggravated assault with a firearm, disrupting public schools, receiving stolen property, possession of a handgun by someone under 18 and possession of a gun in a school safety zone.
PREVIOUS STORY: Suspected shooter in custody after Georgia high school shooting
What we don't know:
Authorities have not provided an update on the condition of the injured student or confirmed what weapon was used in the incident.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from live Houston County courtroom proceedings and previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting.