Six Flags saves ArieForce One after Fun Spot Atlanta closes

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The Brief Six Flags has acquired ArieForce One, the massive roller coaster that operated at the now-closed Fun Spot America Atlanta in Fayetteville. The acclaimed coaster will keep its ArieForce One name and is expected to reopen at a Six Flags park during the 2028 or 2029 season. There's just one big question left: Six Flags isn't saying yet which park will get the 154-foot-tall coaster.



Fun Spot America Atlanta may be gone, but its most famous roller coaster is getting a second chance.

ORIGINAL STORY: Fun Spot America in Fayetteville closes after 36 years

What we know:

Shortly after the Fayetteville amusement park permanently closed its gates following 36 years of operation, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced it has acquired ArieForce One, the towering steel coaster that turned the relatively small Georgia park into a destination for roller coaster fans from around the world.

And yes, ArieForce One will ride again.

Six Flags says it plans to dismantle, move and reassemble the coaster at one of its parks, with its return planned for the 2028 or 2029 operating season.

Exactly where? That's still a mystery.

From Fayetteville to Six Flags — somewhere

Six Flags isn't revealing ArieForce One's new home yet, almost guaranteeing plenty of speculation among coaster fans.

"Part of the excitement is that the story isn't over," Six Flags Chief Operating Officer Mark Pauls said. "We know fans will immediately begin theorizing about which Six Flags park is the perfect fit."

Six Flags operates amusement and water parks across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company says additional details about ArieForce One's new location, construction timeline and reopening will be announced later.

One thing isn't changing: the name.

Six Flags says it will continue calling the coaster ArieForce One, preserving its connection to Fun Spot America and the Arie family.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy of American Coaster Enthusiasts

Why ArieForce One became such a big deal

ArieForce One wasn't around very long, but it made an impression.

The Rocky Mountain Construction coaster opened March 31, 2023, after Fun Spot made a major investment in the Fayetteville park. It was named in honor of Fun Spot America founder John Arie Sr.

The ride stands 154 feet tall — roughly 15 stories — with a 146-foot first drop. Riders reach speeds of up to 64 mph while traveling approximately 3,400 feet of track.

And then there are the inversions. Four of them.

Among the coaster's signature elements are the world's largest zero-gravity stall, a Raven Truss Dive, an outward-banked airtime hill and numerous moments designed to lift riders out of their seats.

The entire ride lasts about two minutes.

ArieForce One quickly developed a following among coaster enthusiasts, with some traveling long distances specifically to ride it.

A short ride comes to an end in Georgia

Despite all the attention, ArieForce One's Georgia run lasted just a little more than three years.

The coaster gave its final rides Aug. 2, weeks before Fun Spot America Atlanta permanently closed.

The park itself had a much longer history. It opened in Fayetteville in 1990 as Dixieland Fun Park, eventually becoming The Junction USA before taking on the Fun Spot America name in 2017.

Fun Spot America continues to operate its parks in Orlando and Kissimmee, Florida.

ArieForce One by the numbers

For anyone wondering why coaster fans are so happy it was saved, here's what Six Flags is getting:

Height: 154 feet

First drop: 146 feet

Top speed: 64 mph

Track: About 3,400 feet

Inversions: 4

Ride time: About 2 minutes

Manufacturer: Rocky Mountain Construction

Opened: March 31, 2023

Closed: Aug. 2, 2026

Expected return: 2028 or 2029