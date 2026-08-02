After 36 years Fun Spot America in Fayetteville shuts gates

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The Brief The gates at Fun Spot America in Fayetteville closed permanently Sunday night after 36 years of operations. The family entertainment center originally opened in 1990 under the name Dixieland Fun Park. The amusement park operated as The Junction USA before taking on the Fun Spot moniker in 2017.



An era of local family entertainment came to an end Sunday night when Fun Spot America in Fayetteville permanently shut its gates.

What we know:

Fun Spot America in Fayetteville officially closed its doors for the final time around 10 p.m. Sunday. The closure marks the end of a 36-year run for the local staple.

The park first welcomed guests in 1990 as Dixieland Fun Park. It later underwent name changes to The Junction USA before rebranding as Fun Spot in 2017.

What we don't know:

Park officials have not announced specific plans for the future of the property or the site's attractions following the shutdown.