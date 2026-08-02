Person shot near Wesley Chapel Road and Snapfinger Woods Drive

The Brief Police responded Sunday to a DeKalb County shooting in a parking lot near Wesley Chapel Road and Snapfinger Woods Drive. Preliminary reports indicate one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident. Investigators are actively working to identify a suspect and establish a timeline.



Police are investigating a shooting Sunday that left one person injured in a parking lot in DeKalb County.

What we know:

Officers rushed Sunday to a parking lot at the intersection of Wesley Chapel Road and Snapfinger Woods Drive following reports of gunfire. Preliminary findings show one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the victim or released a description of potential suspects. Investigators are working to determine what triggered the violence and who is responsible.