Person shot near Wesley Chapel Road and Snapfinger Woods Drive
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting Sunday that left one person injured in a parking lot in DeKalb County.
What we know:
Officers rushed Sunday to a parking lot at the intersection of Wesley Chapel Road and Snapfinger Woods Drive following reports of gunfire. Preliminary findings show one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not identified the victim or released a description of potential suspects. Investigators are working to determine what triggered the violence and who is responsible.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the DeKalb County Police Department, which provided preliminary updates on the open investigation.