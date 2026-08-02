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Person shot near Wesley Chapel Road and Snapfinger Woods Drive

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb County
Published August 2, 2026 9:52 PM EDT
Published August 2, 2026 9:52 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Police responded Sunday to a DeKalb County shooting in a parking lot near Wesley Chapel Road and Snapfinger Woods Drive. 
    • Preliminary reports indicate one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident. 
    • Investigators are actively working to identify a suspect and establish a timeline. 

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a shooting Sunday that left one person injured in a parking lot in DeKalb County. 

What we know:

Officers rushed Sunday to a parking lot at the intersection of Wesley Chapel Road and Snapfinger Woods Drive following reports of gunfire. Preliminary findings show one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the victim or released a description of potential suspects. Investigators are working to determine what triggered the violence and who is responsible. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the DeKalb County Police Department, which provided preliminary updates on the open investigation. 

DeKalb CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews