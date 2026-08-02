Atlanta 6-year-old wakes from coma after being hit by car

The Brief Tupac Staples, 6, is recovering after being struck by a vehicle in Atlanta and missing the first week of school. The second-grader woke up from a coma after being hospitalized at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta since May. Staples was struck while walking with his family on James Jackson Parkway NW.



A 6-year-old boy remains hospitalized after being hit by a car in Atlanta, forcing him to miss the start of the school year as he faces a long recovery.

What we know:

Tupac Staples was hit by a car on May 1 while walking with his family near James Jackson Parkway Northwest and Browntown Road, according to Atlanta police.

Officers said the boy was not in a crosswalk when the incident happened, and the driver stayed at the scene without facing charges.

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Tupac suffered severe injuries, including a broken neck, a punctured lung, internal bleeding and brain damage.

He was rushed to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Arthur M. Blank Hospital, where he remained in a coma until about a week ago.

His family said he has shown minor signs of improvement, such as opening his eyes, though he cannot talk yet.

What they're saying:

Tupac was supposed to start second grade at Scott Elementary School, where his friends miss him.

"It's been a struggle, it's been a journey," said his father, Stephen Olds.

"I'm praying that he at least comes back half, 80% back, 70%, praying and hoping, put it in God's hands," Olds added. "He hasn't been able to talk, the only thing he can do is open his eyes," and noted, "we will try this year to get him ready for the upcoming year because he's still hurting... everybody miss him all his friends from school."

What you can do:

Managing the tragedy while preparing six other children for the school year has created a severe strain on the family.

Tupac's parents have had to cut back on work hours to stay at the hospital over the last three months, prompting the family to set up a GoFundMe page to help cover costs.

To see the GoFundMe, click here.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear when Tupac will be healthy enough to return to in-person classes. Doctors say his recovery will take time, and his family believes he may have to learn remotely for the entire school year.