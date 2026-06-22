Child hit by car: Six-year-old fighting for life in Atlanta

The Brief A 6-year-old child remains on a ventilator with brain damage and multiple broken bones after a vehicle struck him in Atlanta. The devastating crash occurred near James Jackson Parkway Northwest and Browntown Road as the boy walked home with his family. Loved ones are facing immense financial hardship and have started an online fundraiser while staying by his hospital bedside.



An Atlanta family is holding onto hope as their 6-year-old son continues recovering from severe injuries he suffered after a car hit him last month.

Atlanta police investigation

What we know:

Tupac Staples remains hospitalized at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's Arthur M. Blank Hospital following the May 1 crash, according to an Atlanta Police Department report. The child was walking home with his mother and siblings when a vehicle struck him near the intersection of James Jackson Parkway Northwest and Browntown Road.

Police records state the boy was not in a crosswalk when the collision occurred. His father, Stephen Olds, rushed to what he described as a chaotic scene, finding his other children crying on the side of the road.

Doctors informed the family that the 6-year-old suffered a broken neck, a punctured lung, internal bleeding, brain damage and a broken leg that required surgery. He has remained on a ventilator since the incident, though his family notes small signs of progress, such as recently opening his eyes.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene after the crash. Because both parents have missed work to care for their son, the family started a GoFundMe to support their mounting expenses.

Active crash details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if the driver will face any charges related to the crash. Atlanta police have noted that the investigation remains active, but authorities have not released further details regarding what caused the vehicle to strike the child.

Family medical crisis

What they're saying:

Olds described the incident as every parent's worst nightmare, noting that his son currently cannot talk, play or use the bathroom on his own.

"Stuff happens in a blink of an eye and it'll change your life," Olds said. "It'll change everything. Love your kids. Love every moment."

Hospital expense support

What you can do:

The family is currently raising funds to help cover medical and living expenses while their son remains hospitalized. You can donate by going to https://gofund.me/052e95b31.