State of Emergency declared in McCaysville following severe floods

The Brief Officials declared a State of Emergency in McCaysville after major construction drainage issues triggered extensive downtown flooding. Rising water inundated the McCaysville Police Department, the Post Office, local businesses and residential properties. Authorities closed Blue Ridge Drive until further notice and issued an urgent water conservation notice following a facility power outage.



A declared State of Emergency is in effect for the City of McCaysville as severe downtown flooding forces road closures, inundates local buildings and disrupts the municipal water supply.

What we know:

Mayor Terry Arp, Vice Mayor Jason Woody and Public Safety Director and Chief of Police Michael Otis Earley officially declared a State of Emergency for the City of McCaysville.

Heavy flooding struck the downtown area due to major drainage issues tied to ongoing State Highway 5 road construction rather than river overflow.

The disaster inundated the McCaysville Police Department and the Post Office. Water also flooded numerous businesses along the Riverwalk, throughout downtown McCaysville and several residential properties.

What's next:

For safety reasons, officials closed Blue Ridge Drive from Pat’s Country Kitchen to the IGA intersection until further notice. Leaders urge drivers to avoid downtown McCaysville and use alternate routes until crews safely reopen the roadway.

Crews continue responding to the situation and beginning recovery efforts while asking the community for patience and support. Officials ask everyone to keep residents, business owners and first responders in their thoughts and prayers.

What you can do:

Chief Earley issued an urgent notice asking all customers on the City of McCaysville water system to stop using water immediately except for absolute emergencies. Severe flooding caused the water treatment plant to lose power for an extended period, leading to a significant loss of treated water.

Major leaks caused by flooding cannot be contained at this time, making conservation critical until power is restored and system stability returns. Community members must refrain from using water for non-essential purposes to preserve the remaining supply.