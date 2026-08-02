1 found dead in Gwinnett parking lot after officers hear gunshots

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The Brief Detectives are investigating a deadly Snellville parking lot shooting off Stone Mountain Highway on Sunday morning. Police caught a man running from the scene and found another man shot to death in the parking lot. Authorities are holding the victim's name until officers notify his family members.



Gwinnett County police detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday in a parking lot along Stone Mountain Highway in Snellville.

What we know:

Gwinnett County officers were patrolling the area just after midnight when they heard gunfire coming from the 3500 block of Stone Mountain Highway.

When officers arrived, they spotted a man running from the parking lot and took him into custody without any trouble. Officers then searched the area and found a man who died from a gunshot wound.

Detectives gathered evidence at the scene and interviewed several witnesses in the parking lot. Officials are withholding the victim's name until his family is notified.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the man who died or the person taken into custody.

Investigators have not stated what led up to the gunfire or if any charges have been filed. Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department.