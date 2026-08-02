Legendary DeKalb football coach William 'Buck' Godfrey passes away

The Brief Legendary high school football coach William "Buck" Godfrey has died, according to multiple social media posts. Godfrey led Southwest DeKalb High School to 27 playoff appearances in 30 years and won a state championship. Alumni and community members praised Godfrey for his character, leadership, and the lasting influence he had on students.



Former Southwest DeKalb High School football coach William "Buck" Godfrey has died, according to multiple social media posts published over the weekend.

What we know:

Legendary high school football coach William "Buck" Godfrey has died, social media posts confirmed.

The news was shared Saturday on Instagram and Facebook by the Southwest DeKalb High School football page.

Godfrey took over as the head football coach at Southwest DeKalb in 1983.

During his tenure, he achieved the most wins in DeKalb County history, led the team to two state championship appearances and won the 1995 GHSA 4A state title.

His teams reached the playoffs in 27 out of his 30 years as head coach. Alumni noted that his greatest gift was the character and integrity he instilled in those he coached.

Godfrey spent decades coaching and mentoring young athletes in DeKalb County.

Beyond his state title run in 1995, his legacy includes decades of community involvement, including a highlighted moment from 1992 when he was pictured with his daughter as she was crowned homecoming queen.

What we don't know:

An official cause of death has not yet been released by officials or family members. Further details regarding memorial services or funeral arrangements have not been made available.