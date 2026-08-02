Beloved metro Atlanta soccer coach faces lymphoma battle

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The Brief A metro Atlanta youth soccer coach is facing a lymphoma diagnosis as his local community rallies to raise funds for his upcoming treatment. Anthony Riley has spent more than a decade mentoring hundreds of young athletes across local fields, including helping lead Holy Innocents to a state championship. Friends and co-workers created an online fundraiser to help support Riley and his wife financially and emotionally during his recovery.



Metro Atlanta youth soccer coach Anthony Riley is receiving overwhelming support from local players, families and co-workers following a recent lymphoma diagnosis.

What we know:

For over a decade, Anthony Riley has been a staple in metro Atlanta youth soccer, mentoring hundreds of young athletes. While this time of year normally involves preparing for the upcoming season, his colleagues and players are shifting focus toward supporting his cancer treatment.

Riley helped coach Holy Innocents to a state championship this past year and has guided multiple players to the college level. Friends describe him as a positive influence who leaves a lasting mark on every athlete he coaches.

What they're saying:

Co-workers emphasized that Riley's impact extends far beyond winning matches.

"He has coached hundreds of kids, including some who go on to play at the college level," said Clayton Schmitt, a friend and co-worker. "Over the last few years, he has helped us at Holy Innocents; we were able to win the state championship this past year."

Jose Casique, another friend and colleague, highlighted Riley's deep connection to the community. "Anthony has a huge impact in the community; every kid I think coached by him, it definitely changes their life in a positive way," Casique said.

Schmitt noted that Riley empowers players both on and off the pitch.

"He fosters a true love for the game, and his goal is to make sure each one of his players is competing at the best possible level and improving at a rate commensurate with their skill and ability, and empowering them to be the best version of themselves, not just on the field but off as well," Schmitt said.

"He cares a lot about everyone when you work with him; he cares about co-workers, families, kids. He goes beyond that; he's just a good person," Casique added.

What you can do:

Supporters have established a GoFundMe page to assist Riley and his wife with financial and emotional support during his cancer treatment.

"We just want to make sure while he is undergoing treatment, he has all the support financially, emotionally and any other facets that he and his wife need,"Schmitt said.

Loved ones remain focused on his complete recovery and return to youth sports.

"We are all looking forward to seeing him on the other side of this when he is back to full strength," Schmitt said.

To see the GoFundMe, click here.

What we don't know:

Officials and family members have not shared specific details regarding the exact stage of Riley's lymphoma diagnosis.

It remains unclear when Riley will be able to return to coaching on the field.