Wild video shows person dangling after I-20 crash in Atlanta

The Brief A wild crash scene along Interstate 20 in Atlanta is getting plenty of attention on social media after video showed a person's legs dangling from an overpass. Two witnesses said they came across the wreck after leaving a club and stopped when they saw debris and a crowd gathered near the Windsor Street area. Exactly how the crash happened and the condition of the person seen in the video remain unclear, and FOX 5 has reached out to Atlanta police and fire officials for answers.



It's the kind of video that makes you stop scrolling and immediately ask: How in the world did that happen?

What we know:

A bizarre crash scene along Interstate 20 near Windsor Street in Atlanta is making the rounds on social media, largely because of what witnesses spotted dangling from an overpass — a person's legs.

Video from the scene briefly shows the person's feet and legs hanging over the edge and into the tunnel below.

Now, witnesses — and plenty of people online — want to know how the crash happened and, most importantly, whether the person is OK.

Witnesses stumble upon unusual crash scene

Two people who recorded video of the aftermath told FOX 5 Atlanta they had been leaving a club and driving through the area when they noticed debris in the road and a crowd gathered nearby.

They stopped to see what had happened and encountered the unusual scene.

The sight immediately reminded them of a famous movie moment: the Wicked Witch of the East's legs sticking out from beneath the house in "The Wizard of Oz."

But this was no movie, and the circumstances surrounding the real-life crash remain unclear.

Lots of questions, few answers so far

What's next:

Among the biggest questions: How did the vehicle end up in such an unusual position? How did the person end up dangling over the edge? And were they seriously injured?

FOX 5 has contacted the Atlanta Police Department and Atlanta Fire Rescue Department seeking information about the crash and the condition of the person seen in the video.

Officials had not provided those answers at the time of the report.

For now, the strange video is getting plenty of attention online while those who witnessed the aftermath wait to learn whether the person they saw is OK.

FOX 5 Atlanta's Larry Spruill is currently working to gather more information and will provide an update later today.