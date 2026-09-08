Cobb defense attorney accused of soliciting sexual acts from client
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A 77-year-old defense attorney faces sexual battery and pandering charges after allegedly soliciting sexual acts from a client in Cobb County, state officials announced Tuesday.
What we know:
Roger L. Curry, who practices with Roger L. Curry, P.C. in Marietta, faces three counts of pandering and sexual battery.
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced Tuesday that his office filed the formal accusation in Cobb County.
The GBI’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) Unit investigated the case, leading to Curry's arrest by agents on April 29.
"These are serious allegations that will not be tolerated, no matter who is involved," Carr said. "We’re proud to have worked with the GBI on this case, and we will ensure those responsible are held fully accountable for their actions."
What we don't know:
Officials have not released specific details regarding the client's identity or the exact location where the alleged solicitation occurred.
Authorities have not yet announced upcoming court dates or whether Curry remains in custody following his April 29 arrest.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, who detailed the formal accusation and GBI investigation, as well as official statements from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit.