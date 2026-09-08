Fake online bank pages exposed in multi-million dollar conspiracy

The Brief A Russian national made his initial court appearance in Atlanta after being extradited from Georgia over a bank takeover scheme. Officials say Sergei Anatolyevich Filimonov used spoofed login pages to siphon millions from online banking customers. The federal indictment charges the 36-year-old developer with fraud and aggravated identity theft that targeted U.S. victims.



A Russian web developer was extradited to Atlanta to face federal fraud charges for running a massive bank account takeover scheme that stole millions from victims across the nation.

What we know:

A Russian web developer appeared in an Atlanta federal court last Thursday to face charges stemming from a massive online banking fraud scheme.

Federal officials extradited Sergei Anatolyevich Filimonov, 36, from the Republic of Georgia to face conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges.

The backstory:

Between November 2023 and October 2025, conspirators bought sponsored search-engine links to direct unsuspecting banking customers to fake login pages.

Once victims entered their credentials, the group accessed accounts to view balances and initiate unauthorized wire transfers.

Department of Justice officials seized web3adspanels.org, a backend server storing more than 5,000 stolen credentials harvested from fraudulent websites.

If convicted on all counts, Filimonov faces a minimum of two years and a maximum penalty of 175 years in prison.

What's next:

Filimonov pled not guilty during his initial appearance before a federal magistrate judge and remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

The FBI advises online banking users to guard against phishing, regularly check balances and navigate to sites using saved browser bookmarks.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not disclosed the exact total dollar amount stolen directly from individual accounts, though federal authorities note nationwide bank takeover complaints exceed $262 million.

Authorities have also not confirmed whether additional co-conspirators who helped maintain spoofed domains have been taken into federal custody.