Flight Aviation investigation: Pair charged in missing student funds case

The Brief Two former flight school owners face racketeering and theft charges after allegedly draining flight accounts in Peachtree City. Police and state investigators launched a probe after students reported over $400,000 missing following the business sale. Authorities indicated the investigation remains open and additional arrests could follow.



A father-son duo faces charges of theft and racketeering after a joint investigation revealed missing funds from flight school accounts in Peachtree City.

Flight school investigation

What we know:

Peachtree City police and state investigators arrested Harlan Hamlin and his son, Alex Hamlin, following complaints from aviation students. The duo previously operated Flight Aviation out of Peachtree City’s Falcon Field for several years to help address pilot shortages.

Problems surfaced after the owners sold the flight school in October 2024. Students noticed significant money missing from their flight accounts, with total missing funds exceeding $400,000. Some affected students had recently deposited funds and never touched an airplane.

Police probe dynamic

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed if additional suspects are directly involved in the account discrepancies. Officials have not detailed how many total student accounts were altered.

Previous station coverage

The backstory:

FOX 5 Atlanta previously covered Flight Aviation when Harlan Hamlin reached out regarding hurricane relief efforts. During that coverage, Alex Hamlin identified himself as the president of the company while discussing flights to Louisiana.

Potential case developments

What's next:

The state investigative agency maintains an active case into the financial allegations. Local police stated the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible.