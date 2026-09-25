2 injured in shooting in Atlanta's West End neighborhood, police say

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Atlanta Fire Rescue and Atlanta Police secure the parking lot outside a Krispy Kreme on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard while responding to a shooting incident on September 25, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that injured two people on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, according to authorities. Both victims were alert and awake, according to police officials. Authorities stated the investigation remains active and ongoing.



Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in the historic West End neighborhood on Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

What we know:

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, which is near The Mall West End.

Authorities confirmed two victims were injured in the shooting, according to police.

The Atlanta Police Department reported that both victims were awake and alert when officers arrived at the scene.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet disclosed what led up to the gunfire or whether any suspects have been taken into custody.

Police have not released the identities or ages of the two victims, according to authorities.

Officials have not confirmed where the victims were taken to the hospital or treated on the scene.