Former Clarke County jail officer arrested after misconduct investigation

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The Brief Former Clarke County Detention Officer Derwin Johnson was arrested following an internal misconduct investigation, according to the sheriff's office. Johnson faces charges including violation of oath of office and pending charges regarding contraband items provided to inmates, according to authorities. Authorities confirmed Johnson will be taken to the Barrow County Jail.



A former detention officer with the Clarke County Sheriff's Office was arrested after an internal investigation into professional misconduct, according to authorities.

What we know:

Investigators arrested former Detention Officer Derwin Johnson on charges of violation of oath of office, according to the Clarke County Sheriff's Office.

According to officials, Johnson also faces pending charges under Georgia law regarding giving an inmate unauthorized items, such as weapons, alcohol, drugs, or telecommunications devices.

The arrest followed an investigation by the Clarke County Sheriff's Office of Professional Standards. Authorities stated Johnson would be taken to the Barrow County Jail.

What they're saying:

Following the arrest, Sheriff John Q. Williams emphasized that the department holds its staff to strict ethical standards.

"The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office holds our team to the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and ethical conduct," Williams said in a statement. "Our sworn duty is to uphold the law, maintain public trust, and ensure the integrity of this office. We will tolerate nothing less. Any actions that violate trust or jeopardize the safety and security of our community will be thoroughly investigated. When evidence justifies criminal charges, we will respond promptly to ensure those responsible are held accountable."

What we don't know:

Sheriff's office officials have not specified the exact items Johnson allegedly provided or attempted to provide to an inmate.

Authorities noted the investigation remains ongoing.