3-year-old dies in shooting at Milledgeville home, police say

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The Brief A 3-year-old child died after being shot early Saturday morning at a home on Dunlap Road in Milledgeville. Police said that three children inside the residence gained access to a gun. The children's father was brought in for questioning, and charges remain pending as investigators review evidence, according to the department.



A 3-year-old child died Saturday morning after a shooting at a Milledgeville home, according to the police.

What we know:

The incident happened at a home in the 1100 block of Dunlap Road in Milledgeville around 12:53 a.m.

When Milledgeville police officers and a Baldwin County Sheriff's deputy arrived at the home, they found a 3-year-old who had been shot.

Officers immediately rushed the child to the hospital in a patrol vehicle to provide the fastest possible medical care. Despite emergency care efforts, the child died.

Investigators said that three children, ages 3, 5 and 7, were inside the home when they gained access to a gun.

Authorities executed a search warrant at the home and found the gun believed to be involved in the incident.

The Georgia Division of Family & Children Services was notified and responded to open a separate investigation into the living conditions and circumstances surrounding the children.

Authorities added that the children's father was inside the home at the time of the incident and taken to the police department for questioning.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity or gender of the child.

Police have not disclosed who owned the firearm or how the children were able to access it. It's unclear who actually shot the gun at this time.

No formal criminal charges have been announced yet, though investigators confirmed the father was taken to the police department for questioning as the inquiry continues.

Charges are pending as investigators continue conducting interviews and reviewing evidence.