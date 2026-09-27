Atlanta woman creates farmer's market to fight food insecurity

The Brief Local organizer Ruth Walker launched the Lakewood Sunday Farmer's Market in June to tackle food insecurity in southeast Atlanta. The market runs every Sunday on Jonesboro Road, featuring local vendors alongside fresh produce and a community mural. Local leaders and residents praised the initiative for providing accessible, healthy alternatives to neighborhood corner stores.



A new community-led farmer's market in southeast Atlanta is providing fresh produce and local goods to help combat food insecurity in the Lakewood area.

What we know:

More than a dozen vendors gathered in a parking lot off Jonesboro Road in Lakewood as part of a new community initiative to expand food access.

Ruth Walker founded the market in June to directly address local food insecurity.

The neighborhood has long been considered a food desert, leaving residents surrounded mostly by corner stores stocked with junk food rather than fresh produce.

Walker's stand offered a mix of fresh vegetables on Sunday, while roughly 15 vendors sold goods ranging from pies to handcrafted soaps and fragrances.

What they're saying:

Walker said she wanted to offer something that addressed a missing need in her community.

"Along with the community support, we can make this into a beautiful venture for Lakewood," Walker said.

Atlanta City Council Member Matt Westmoreland called the market an incredible bright spot for the area.

Representatives from the Glenrose Heights Neighborhood Association noted that residents previously lacked a local spot where they could easily buy fresh produce.

Walker also commissioned a muralist to paint the market's building with the blessing of the property owner to help revitalize the corner.

She believes community-led initiatives are vital to moving south Atlanta forward.

What's next:

The Lakewood Sunday Farmer's Market operates every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jonesboro Road.