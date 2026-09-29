Marietta High School seniors get free early college application

The Brief Marietta High School seniors applying early to college can submit one application without paying a fee. Superintendent Grant Rivera is funding the application fees using his annual performance bonus for the ninth straight year. Remaining funds after paying student application fees will be donated directly to the Marietta Schools Foundation.



High school seniors in Marietta can submit an early college application for free this fall thanks to a superintendent using his own performance bonus to pay the fee.

What we know:

Marietta High School seniors submitting early action or early decision applications will get one application fee covered.

Superintendent Grant Rivera is paying for the fees using his personal performance bonus for the ninth year in a row.

Rivera will bring his credit card to the school's Apply to College Day on Friday, Oct. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to pay the fees as students submit applications.

Any leftover bonus money will go to the Marietta Schools Foundation.

"This bonus may have my name on it, but it reflects the work of our teachers, staff, and students," Rivera said. "Paying an application fee is one way I can tell a senior: We believe in you, and we want you to have every opportunity to take your next step."

What we don't know:

School officials have not stated how many total seniors are expected to participate in the event.

Officials have also not disclosed the exact dollar amount of Rivera's performance bonus or the estimated final donation to the foundation.