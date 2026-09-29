Braves bring 'Let it fly' into wild-card showdown with Phillies

The Brief The Braves host the Phillies in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Chris Sale will start for Atlanta as the team returns to the postseason for the first time since 2024. A pregame block party begins at The Battery Atlanta at 11 a.m., and Truist Park gates open at noon.



The Braves are back in the postseason, and their first opponent is a familiar one. Atlanta opens a best-of-three National League Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on Tuesday afternoon.

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"Let it fly" is the Braves’ postseason message, drawn from a spring training speech by manager Walt Weiss. Now Atlanta will try to carry it into a series against the division rival that eliminated the Braves from the playoffs in both 2022 and 2023.

Sale gets the Game 1 start

Chris Sale will start Tuesday’s opener. He told FOX 5 Atlanta that pitching a postseason game at home for the Braves means a great deal to him.

First baseman Matt Olson said the late-season meetings with Philadelphia have given the teams added familiarity heading into the series. The Braves went 4-10 against the Phillies in their previous postseason meetings, but Sale had success against them this regular season: Atlanta won all four of his starts against Philadelphia, according to MLB.

Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday. A deciding Game 3 would be played Thursday if needed.

Pregame party at The Battery

Crews were preparing the field and stands Tuesday morning as fans got ready to return to Truist Park for playoff baseball.

A Braves block party is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at The Battery Atlanta, with a BMX stunt show among the planned entertainment.

Truist Park gates open at noon, two hours before first pitch. Watch parties are also planned at The Battery during the Braves’ postseason run, including when the team plays on the road.

Fans looking for something new inside the ballpark can try the "Grand Slam Tail," a lobster tail stuffed with crab and shrimp, wrapped in wonton skin and fried.

And just in case baseball fans need a written excuse to get out of work or school to catch the game, the Braves kindly posted a form on social media.