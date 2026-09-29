Autopsy reveals new details in Smyrna dismemberment case
SMYRNA, Ga. - An autopsy revealed new details in the murder of a woman whose dismembered remains were found at a Smyrna apartment complex last week, according to police.
What we know:
Smyrna police confirmed Tuesday that an autopsy showed Shanteria "KT" Mosley suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
Investigators said Mosley was killed between 10 a.m. and noon on Wednesday, Sept. 23. Court documents show officers initially responded to a missing person call at the Park Valley Apartments.
A witness later saw 18-year-old Kingston Bradley carrying a plastic tub through the complex. When Bradley realized he was spotted, court records show he dropped the tub on a dirt path and ran to an apartment when he realized someone had seen him. Officers found Mosley's torso inside the tub and later uncovered additional remains inside a car trunk.
Bradley faces charges including malice murder, aggravated assault, and concealing the death of another.
Timeline:
Court records and police statements outline how the missing person call led to a murder investigation:
- Wednesday, Sept. 23 (6:57 p.m.): Officers respond to the Park Valley Apartments after receiving a report that Mosley's phone and vehicle were at the complex. Officers knock on doors, but find no immediate evidence of danger and advise the family to file a missing person report with Atlanta police.
- Wednesday, Sept. 23 (8:16 p.m.): Police are called back to the complex after witnesses report seeing Bradley carrying a tote from his apartment shortly after officers left. When spotted, Bradley drops the container and runs. Officers find a woman's torso inside.
- Thursday, Sept. 24: Bradley appears in Cobb County Magistrate Court, where a judge denies him bond on charges of concealing the death of another.
- Friday, Sept. 25: Smyrna police execute a search warrant on a vehicle and locate trash bags containing body parts in the trunk. Detectives upgrade Bradley's charges to malice murder.
- Saturday, Sept. 26: Authorities release new details stating that they believe Mosley was killed between 10 a.m. and noon on Wednesday, Sept. 23, inside a Smyrna apartment complex. Bradley's father releases a statement during the investigation.
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: Smyrna police issue an update stating the medical examiner's autopsy discovered a gunshot wound to the victim's head.
RELATED STORIES:
- Smyrna suspect charged with murder after dismembered woman identified
- Smyrna man arrested after dropping tub with woman’s dismembered torso
- Father of suspect in Smyrna dismemberment case releases statement
- Smyrna dismemberment case: Disbelief as murder probe continues
What we know:
Police have not revealed what relationship existed between Bradley and Mosley or why she was at the apartment complex.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Smyrna Police Department and previous FOX 5 reports.
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Autopsy reveals new details in Smyrna dismemberment case
Smyrna police confirmed Tuesday that an autopsy showed Shanteria "KT" Mosley suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
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