Autopsy reveals new details in Smyrna dismemberment case

The Brief An autopsy revealed Shanteria "KT" Mosley was shot in the head, according to Smyrna police. Kingston Bradley, 18, was arrested after police found Mosley's remains in a plastic tub and a car trunk. Court records and police updates outline how a missing person call led to the discovery at a Smyrna apartment complex.



An autopsy revealed new details in the murder of a woman whose dismembered remains were found at a Smyrna apartment complex last week, according to police.

What we know:

Smyrna police confirmed Tuesday that an autopsy showed Shanteria "KT" Mosley suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators said Mosley was killed between 10 a.m. and noon on Wednesday, Sept. 23. Court documents show officers initially responded to a missing person call at the Park Valley Apartments.

A witness later saw 18-year-old Kingston Bradley carrying a plastic tub through the complex. When Bradley realized he was spotted, court records show he dropped the tub on a dirt path and ran to an apartment when he realized someone had seen him. Officers found Mosley's torso inside the tub and later uncovered additional remains inside a car trunk.

Bradley faces charges including malice murder, aggravated assault, and concealing the death of another.

Timeline:

Court records and police statements outline how the missing person call led to a murder investigation:

Wednesday, Sept. 23 (6:57 p.m.): Officers respond to the Park Valley Apartments after receiving a report that Mosley's phone and vehicle were at the complex. Officers knock on doors, but find no immediate evidence of danger and advise the family to file a missing person report with Atlanta police.

Wednesday, Sept. 23 (8:16 p.m.): Police are called back to the complex after witnesses report seeing Bradley carrying a tote from his apartment shortly after officers left. When spotted, Bradley drops the container and runs. Officers find a woman's torso inside.

Thursday, Sept. 24: Bradley appears in Cobb County Magistrate Court, where a judge denies him bond on charges of concealing the death of another.

Friday, Sept. 25: Smyrna police execute a search warrant on a vehicle and locate trash bags containing body parts in the trunk. Detectives upgrade Bradley's charges to malice murder.

Saturday, Sept. 26: Authorities release new details stating that they believe Mosley was killed between 10 a.m. and noon on Wednesday, Sept. 23, inside a Smyrna apartment complex. Bradley's father releases a statement during the investigation.

Tuesday, Sept. 29: Smyrna police issue an update stating the medical examiner's autopsy discovered a gunshot wound to the victim's head.

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What we know:

Police have not revealed what relationship existed between Bradley and Mosley or why she was at the apartment complex.