Smyrna dismemberment case: Disbelief as murder probe continues

The Brief Smyrna police arrested 18-year-old Kenneth Bradley after finding human remains at the Park Valley Apartments on Wednesday. A witness spotted a suspect carrying a plastic tub containing a torso before officers found more remains in a car trunk. Residents at the quiet complex expressed shock as investigators continue searching for a motive in the killing.



Authorities are releasing new details regarding the timeline surrounding the murder of a woman at a Smyrna apartment complex last week.

Smyrna police murder investigation

What we know:

Smyrna police say 18-year-old Kenneth Bradley killed Shanteria "KT" Mosley between 10 a.m. and noon last Wednesday.

According to court documents, the investigation began as a missing person search at the Park Valley Apartments in Smyrna, where officers initially found nothing. Court documents state a witness later saw Bradley carrying a plastic tub through an open area of the complex. When Bradley realized someone had seen him, he dropped the tub onto a dirt path and ran to an apartment.

According to court documents, the plastic tub contained Mosley's torso. Police said they subsequently located additional remains inside a car trunk.

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Park Valley Apartments investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities estimate Mosley was killed between 10 a.m. and noon Wednesday, but police have not released her official cause of death.

Investigators have not stated what relationship existed between Bradley and Mosley or why she was called to the location.

Smyrna apartment complex reaction

What they're saying:

Residents at the complex expressed shock over the incident.

"I’m feeling the effect of that, and I never knew that person but considering what he did and how what we know now. I’m a little worried it’s right next to my building where I live," said Sharon Williams, who lives at the apartment complex.

"It's barbaric what he did in the timeline he got caught I'm glad he got caught," Williams said, adding, "this is the worst tragedy that’s so close to me and I'm very sorry for their loss."

Williams noted that police have been present at the complex almost every day since the incident occurred.

"I realize crime is everywhere I love this area, it's quiet, convenient. I have everything I need I have neighbors that look out for me," Williams said. "I would like to know what connected the 2 how did she end up being called to this location."

Contacting Smyrna police

What's next:

Smyrna police continue to investigate the homicide and ask anyone with information about the case to contact the department immediately.