Gov. Kemp pauses Georgia gas tax as prices stay high

The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency, suspending Georgia’s motor fuel excise tax for 30 days starting Tuesday. The suspension saves drivers 33.3 cents per gallon on regular gasoline and 37.3 cents per gallon on diesel fuel. The executive order also lifts commercial vehicle weight limits to help lower shipping costs on food and consumer products.



Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency on Monday and suspended Georgia’s motor fuel excise tax for 30 days to help residents facing high gas prices.

Georgia gas tax suspension

What we know:

Georgia drivers will get a temporary reprieve at the pump starting just after midnight on Tuesday.

Kemp signed an executive order pausing the state’s motor fuel excise tax through Oct. 29 to offset global market instability.

The move saves consumers 33.3 cents per gallon on regular gasoline and 37.3 cents per gallon on diesel fuel.

The order also temporarily lifts weight restrictions on commercial transport vehicles.

Officials expect that decision to bring down delivery costs for everyday items sold in grocery stores across the state.

Gas tax impact timeline

What we don't know:

Officials have not stated whether state leaders will consider extending the tax relief past the 30-day window.

State leaders react

What they're saying:

State leaders praised the executive order as essential relief for residents and businesses.

"Over the past several years, with the help of our partners in the General Assembly, we've been able to give billions of dollars in relief to hardworking Georgians," Kemp said. "We've remained committed to helping them and our small businesses fight through the tough times, and that's why I'm taking this action today to give further relief."

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, House Speaker Jon Burns, and Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper also backed the move, noting that family budgets and farmers have faced mounting pressure from rising fuel costs.

Georgia gas prices breakdown

By the numbers:

Georgia fuel costs sit below the national average but have climbed in recent weeks:

Regular gas average: $4.19 per gallon in Georgia vs. $4.48 nationally

Diesel average: $6.24 per gallon in Georgia vs. $4.48 national gas average

Previous month average: Georgia regular gas averaged $3.79 per gallon one month ago

Previous year average: Georgia regular gas averaged $2.88 per gallon one year ago