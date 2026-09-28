Family creates scholarship after 20-year-old Ole Miss student dies

The Brief The family of 20-year-old Ole Miss student Robert Strang established a scholarship fund to honor the Atlanta native following his death near packages of kratom. Mississippi police continue to investigate the separate deaths of Strang and freshman Aidan Hamilton while awaiting toxicology results to confirm if kratom played a role. The herbal product remains legal for adults 21 and older in Georgia, despite growing concerns over health risks and addiction.



Family members of an Ole Miss student from Atlanta found dead near retail packages of kratom have established a memorial scholarship fund to honor his legacy while Mississippi police await toxicology results.

Ole Miss memorial fund

What we know:

The family of Robert Strang, 20, established the Robert Tudor Strang IV Memorial Scholarship Fund to celebrate his life following his sudden death.

Relatives described the Ole Miss junior as a compassionate person whose enthusiasm, caring spirit and sense of humor brought joy to those around him.

They shared that Strang "was always rooting for the underdog, reminding us through his example of the importance of making others feel valued and included."

The fund will support a scholarship for a member of Phi Delta Theta who demonstrates those same qualities.

Mississippi police investigation

The backstory:

Mississippi police found Strang dead under suspicious circumstances alongside retail packages of kratom.

Officers also discovered freshman Aidan Hamilton dead in a separate location with similar packages.

Strang's family released a photo of the student and stated they are trying to process an "unimaginable loss."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not determined the official cause of death for either student.

Investigators are waiting on toxicology report results to confirm whether the herbal supplement played a role in the deaths.

The product remains legal for adults 21 and older in Georgia, despite rising concerns over potential addiction and health risks.