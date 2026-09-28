Man accused in Gwinnett hit-and-run that left 1 dead, 1 injured

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The Brief Police arrested a man after a deadly hit-and-run on Killian Hill Road near Windcrest Drive in Lilburn. Two pedestrians were struck while working near a disabled vehicle in the center turn lane. Investigators identified the suspect's Honda Odyssey through Flock Safety camera data using a rear window sticker.



A man faces first-degree vehicular homicide and other charges after a hit-and-run crash killed one pedestrian and seriously injured another in Lilburn on Sunday, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to Killian Hill Road near Windcrest Drive around 3:58 a.m. Sunday after a vehicle struck two pedestrians.

Investigators said both people were working around a disabled vehicle in the center turn lane when they stepped into the eastbound lane and were hit by an eastbound vehicle.

Salvador Vargas-Pablo, 41, died at the scene from his injuries, while the second pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, according to police.

Investigators determined the vehicle was a beige Honda Odyssey and used Flock Safety camera data to track it down using a distinctive sticker visible on the rear window.

Officers identified the registered owner as Trudon Kassansa, located him in Lilburn, and took him into custody while securing the vehicle.

Kassansa faces charges of first-degree homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, two counts of hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, and operating a vehicle without two functioning headlights, according to the police department.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity or current medical status of the surviving pedestrian.

Officials have also not disclosed what caused the suspect's vehicle to hit the victims or whether impaired or distracted driving played a role.

Police stated that the case remains an active investigation.