Henry County sheriff seeks court order in funding dispute

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The Brief Sheriff Reginald Scandrett has filed a court action over funding for law enforcement and jail operations. He says population growth, rising demand for services and jail overcrowding have strained the sheriff’s office. His announcement did not specify how much additional funding or staffing he is seeking.



Sheriff Reginald Scandrett is asking a judge to intervene in a dispute over resources for the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, saying the county has not provided enough support for its law enforcement and detention operations.

What we know:

Scandrett filed an action in Henry County Superior Court seeking mandamus and injunctive relief, according to an announcement from his office. He wants the court to order the county to meet what he says are its legal obligations to the sheriff’s office.

What they're saying:

The sheriff attributes the strain on his office to Henry County’s population growth, increased demand for services and overcrowding at the jail. His announcement says he had repeatedly warned county officials about staffing and infrastructure concerns before filing the case. Those claims have not been resolved by a court.

"I did not want to take this step, but I have exhausted every other option," Scandrett said in the announcement.

The announcement did not identify the amount of funding, number of positions or specific facility changes the sheriff is asking the court to require.

Scandrett said the sheriff’s office will continue providing services while the case proceeds.

What people are saying

The other side:

The sheriff’s announcement drew plenty of questions on Facebook. Many commenters wanted an independent audit before the county puts more money into the sheriff’s office. They pointed to vehicles, a helicopter, office renovations and administrative jobs as spending they want explained.

Flock cameras also came up repeatedly, although commenters disagreed about which agency pays for them. Others said the county’s growth and concerns about jail staffing are real issues. Several focused on detention officers’ pay and working conditions, and a few urged the county to give Scandrett the resources he says he needs.