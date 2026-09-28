Atlanta ranks sixth in US for risky driving weather

article

The Brief Atlanta ranks sixth among U.S. cities in a study of weather conditions that can make driving hazardous. The city scored 67.1 out of 100 based on cold, heat, wet and windy conditions, and unusual weather. The ranking measures weather exposure, not the number of crashes.



Heavy rain brought rush-hour traffic to a standstill on the Downtown Connector earlier this year, stranding drivers. A new study points to that kind of weather as one of several challenges Atlanta motorists face.

RELATED: This is why the Downtown Connector flooded during rush hour

What we know:

MoneySuperMarket analyzed three years of weather data from 138 cities worldwide. Atlanta ranked sixth among U.S. cities and 10th globally, with a driving weather risk score of 67.1 out of 100.

The company scored cities for cold weather, heat, wet and windy conditions, and weather that departed from historical patterns. Atlanta’s highest category score was for wet and windy conditions, followed by heat and cold.

Dallas topped the U.S. ranking, followed by Houston, Washington, New Orleans and Philadelphia. The study compared weather conditions; it did not compare cities by weather-related crashes or injuries.