Atlanta City FC: New women's soccer club launches brand identity

article

The Brief AMB Sports and Entertainment unveiled Atlanta City FC as the name of its National Women's Soccer League club, which takes the pitch in 2028. The brand identity features a Phoenix crest and four primary colors reflecting the culture and history of Atlanta. A public fan celebration is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Southern Exchange Ballrooms in Atlanta.



AMB Sports and Entertainment unveiled the name, crest and colors for Atlanta City FC, a National Women's Soccer League expansion club set to begin play in 2028.

What we know:

AMB Sports and Entertainment announced Sunday that Atlanta's new National Women's Soccer League franchise will be named Atlanta City FC.

Chief Business Officer Deandra Duggans said the brand reflects the energy, diversity and ambition of the community.

Owner and Chairman Arthur M. Blank stated the club built its brand after an extensive process that incorporated feedback from local supporters, deposit holders and community leaders.

The team is set to begin competitive play in 2028 with an expectation of winning on and off the field.

The backstory:

Designers incorporated several symbols into the club's crest to reflect the history and future of the city.

At the center sits a Phoenix, representing resilience, with a hidden "A" formed inside the shape.

Surrounding the Phoenix is a four-petaled Dogwood blossom to symbolize unity, supported by roots at the base to honor cultural foundations.

The organization selected four primary colors for its visual identity: Atlanta Red, Georgia Peach, Platinum Metallic and Black Char.

According to the club, Atlanta Red links the team to the broader AMB Sports and Entertainment family, Georgia Peach represents regional hospitality, Platinum Metallic signals a commitment to performance, and Black Char symbolizes perseverance through challenge.

What's next:

A public brand launch celebration is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4, from 12 to 4 p.m. at 200 Peachtree St. in Atlanta at the Southern Exchange Ballrooms.

Fans can purchase inaugural merchandise and learn about Founding Member opportunities at the event or online at atlcty.com.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet announced head coaching staff, player roster selections or specific stadium details for home matches.